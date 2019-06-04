English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Only Electric Bikes, Scooters May be Sold in India from April 2025 as Govt Looks to Curb Pollution
The Government is planning to sell only electric two-wheelers starting April 2025 and electric three-wheelers starting April 2023.
Image for representation. (Photo: REUTERS)
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways led by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is planning an onslaught of initiatives to curb pollution and expedite road connectivity work in India. As per a report on CNBC-TV18, government sources have informed that the ministry has started working on a draft notification proposing to ban all the IC engine powered two-wheelers and three-wheelers in India starting 2025 for two-wheelers and 2023 for three-wheelers.
Instead, the government is planning to sell only electric three-wheelers from April 2023 and electric two-wheelers under 150cc from April 2025 onwards. The steps will be taken to reduce rising pollution levels in India.
"The work on draft notification has started. Once the necessary approvals are sought and formalities are completed, this will be put out for stakeholder consultation in the next 7-10 days," said one of the people aware of the development.
India is one of the largest two wheeler and three wheeler market in the world. India sold 21 million two wheelers in FY2018-19, registering a growth of nearly 5 percent as per SIAM’s data. The three wheeler sale, on the other hand, stood at around 7 lakh units, a growth of 10 percent.
To implement such regulations will be hard to put into action in a country like India with such high sales numbers. Also, the notification is pertaining to 150cc two-wheelers including both scooters and motorcycles, which comprise of more than 80% of sales in India.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg





