Nitin Gadkari Awarded by Global NCAP for Government’s Action on Improving Vehicle Safety in India

Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transportation, Highways and Shipping, Government of India was today awarded the Innovation Award by the U.K. based safety watchdog Global NCAP for his work on improving road safety in India. The Innovation Award for the Indian Government's legislative action to improve vehicle safety was handed over to Nitin Gadkari today by Max Mosley, Chairman, Global NCAP and David Ward, Secretary General, Global NCAP.Global NCAP recently initiated the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign mandating Indian auto makers to undertake crash safety test to ensure safety norms. Under the new test series, the Tata Nexon compact SUV was awarded the maximum 5 star safety rating and Mahindra Marazzo received a 4-star safety rating.The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways official Twitter handle listed out the steps taken by the Indian Government to improve road safety in India -• MoRTH has taken several steps & given special emphasis to strengthen automobile safety in the country• MoRTH has also incorporated ABS (Anti-lock Braking System) & AHO (Automatic Headlights On) for two-wheelers to avoid skidding & protecting the riders from being hit due to visibility issues• In cars, MoRTH has brought in Pedestrians Safety Norms, Child Safety Norms & Crash Standards• India specific innovative standards like belt alerts, speed alerts, mandatory airbags, reverse sensors have also been introduced• Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) to be announced soon• The bus standards in the country have also been upgraded to the best in the worldThe Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) serves as a platform for co-operation among new car assessment programmes worldwide and promotes the universal adoption of the United Nation's most important motor vehicle safety standards worldwide.The UK-based charity Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP) recently hosted its first-ever four-day "Global NCAP World Congress" in Delhi.