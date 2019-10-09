BKT Tyres Signs Global Agreement With Spanish Football League LaLiga

Balkrishna Industries Limited (BKT) has signed on as “Official Global Partner of LaLiga”. The partnership takes immediate effect and will run for three years until the end of the 2021/2022 season.

“LaLiga stands for excellence and is a synonym for football with a capital ‘F’,” Rajiv Poddar, Joint Managing Director of BKT, states. “From today on, we are following a new marketing initiative within the Spanish football world, and I am really glad and proud of it. LaLiga is a brand of unquestionable value. It is an honour to act side by side this name!”

“It is a great pleasure that we can strengthen the bond between BKT and the world of sport, and above all the football world with both its rules and dynamics that we find fully in line with our own values, along with determination and the uncompromising wish to win,” Poddar added.

Jose Antonio Cachaza, Managing Director, LaLiga India said, “BKT has always recognized the power of sport in speaking to their key stakeholders. We are very excited to be welcoming BKT, a brand that shares the same values as LaLiga, as our partner for the next three years. I’m sure that, together, we’ll be able to bring LaLiga closer to our fans over the world while our brands keep growing internationally.”

The company had previously signed partnerships such as the 2014-agreement with the Monster Jam circuit, the American motorsport show where giant Monster Trucks fitted with BKT tires perform astonishing stunts; the sponsorship agreement with Lega Nazionale Professionisti B, the governing body of the Italian second league championship, which was undertaken last year being effective till June 2021, and which has changed its name into “Serie BKT”.

On this partnership, Diego Forlan, LaLiga Ambassador, said, “India is extremely passionate about football and has high potential to become stronger in global football. During my time in India, I got to interact with Indian footballers, aspiring footballers and other stakeholders who were invested in building up the football environment in the country. It is good to see an Indian brand like BKT join hands with LaLiga to build more awareness.”

In addition, BKT sponsors the French “Coupe de la Ligue BKT” football competition, to which the company has given its name till June 2024, as well as the partnership with the Australian cricket championship with the KFC Big Bash League, which is valid for two more years.

At a local level, Spain is for BKT a major strategic market in Europe, especially in the farming sector. BKT provides tires operating in several specialist sectors. Yet, it is right agriculture where everything has started, and the company has literally taken the field.

