Black Box of Crashed China Eastern Airlines Passenger Plane Recovered by Rescue Officials

The black box of the China Eastern Airlines passenger plane that crashed in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has been recovered, rescuers at the site said on Wednesday.

The weather was normal and there were no hazardous weather conditions when the plane crashed, an official said at a news briefing on Wednesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

About 20 civil aviation technical experts have arrived at the site of Monday’s plane crash to carry out an investigation into the tragedy.

“We’ll conduct the on-site investigation today to calculate the distribution of the wreckage, possibly expanding the investigation area based on the aircraft’s trajectory," said one of the experts.

“As the site may have to be excavated soon, we’ll try to complete as much of the investigation as possible today," the expert added.

Affected by continuous rainfall, the site is slippery and muddy, and the search and rescue work has been hindered to some extent.

A road leading to the core site of the accident has been built and weaved bamboo has been laid along the road to reduce the impact of the rain.

