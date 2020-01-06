Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Auto
News18 » Auto
1-min read

Blackberry and Damon Motorcycles Join Hands to Create Electric Superbike for CES 2020

Damon Motorcycles is using BlackBerry QNX technology to make their flagship bike potentially one of the safest of the road.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:January 6, 2020, 10:25 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Blackberry and Damon Motorcycles Join Hands to Create Electric Superbike for CES 2020
Damon Motorcycles is using BlackBerry QNX technology to make their flagship bike potentially one of the safest of the road. (Source: AFP Relaxnews)

Damon Motorcycles' upcoming flagship bike, whose CoPilot warning system was created with Blackberry technology, is set to debut at CES 2020. In an era where Blackberry phones are essentially viewed as a device of the past, the Canada-headquartered company has announced that it will be providing Damon Motorcycles' complete electric bike lineup with technology that will serve as the basis for the vehicles' CoPilot advanced warning system.

The flagship bike by Canadian-based Damon Motorcycles, the Hypersport Pro, will debut with the Blackberry QNX tech at this year's CES conference. Visitors will be able to experience this all-electric bike, which features "patented rider ergonomics", at the Las Vegas show by testing out a stationary but leaning model whose performance can be simulated through a virtual reality experience.

The CoPilot warning system keeps riders safe by using a series of sensors, radars, and cameras to understand the movement of the bike itself and its surroundings, including moving objects. Thanks to this tech and the resulting collision warning system, Damon Motorcycles claims that this flagship model "will be the safest, most advanced electric motorcycle in the market."

Reservations for the limited edition Hypersport Pro will be open to the public at 10 AM PST on January 7, the day CES 2020 kicks off. Performance specs will likewise be revealed as the bike goes on display. The model is slated to go on sale in mid-2020.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram