BLADE India, one of the few India’s Urban Air Mobility (UAM) provider has announced the launch of its medevac service ‘BLADE Care’. Amid the growing coronavirus cases, the brand aims to bridge the accessibility concerns for those who are looking at emergency medical travel. BLADE Care services will be accessible for medical evacuations and essential travel.

BLADE will arrange aero-medical charters for both COVID and non-COVID patients with a team of certified doctors, paramedics and clinicians onboard. Every flier will also be assigned a dedicated BLADE relationship manager, providing assistance throughout, from booking their flight to ensuring they reach their destination safely.

As a part of its services, the BLADE has partnered with MyHealthcare to bring to its patients a complete medevac ecosystem, using a network of ground ambulances, BLADE partner aircrafts or helicopters, using all government mandated protocols in transporting COVID & non-COVID patients.

BLADE Care is also open for regular air travel, for people who want to travel inter-state, return to their hometowns or any other place they feel the safest.

“The current pandemic crisis has resulted in a dire need for medicare facilities especially for those needing critical care. We have been inundated with requests from families of patients looking to transport their loved ones to other cities offering the relevant medicare facilities. At BLADE India we look to alleviate the hassles and inconvenience faced by distressed families desperately trying to locate a craft for the medical evacuation and comply with all the formalities.

To ensure a holistic experience, we have partnered with India’s leading speciality healthcare ecosystem, MyHealthcare. The partnership gives us the ability to serve leading hospitals and healthcare providers and bring to our patients the most experienced team for clinical care.” says Amit Dutta, Managing Director, BLADE India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here