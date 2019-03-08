Blind Mechanic Drives Mercedes-AMG GT R at 200 Kmph, Gift from Son - Watch Video

Mercedes-Benz, the German luxury car maker has fulfilled the wish of a son, who wanted his father to drive a high-performance car. What’s usual about this generous act by Mercedes is the fact that, Bart Hickey, father of Brendan Hickey is a blind man and has been working as a mechanic for all of his life. Despite working around cars 24x7, he couldn’t really drive a car because he is visually impaired.However, Mercedes-Benz not only let Bart drive a car, they actually gave him an opportunity to drive a supercar – the Mercedes-AMG GT R. Bart Hickey – owner of Bart’s Automotive and Towing has been passionate about cars ever since he was a child, but could not really enjoy driving them, due to obvious reasons. This however didn’t stop him from working around cars as a mechanic.His son, Brendan Hickey, who is also an automotive enthusiast, always wanted to fulfill his father’s wish and the folks at Mercedes-Benz made his wish come true. They not only gave the senior Hickey chance to drive an AMG supercar, but also sent a Braille written letter. The video by Mercedes-Benz shows how happy Bart is while reading the letter.Bart drove the car at the Alvord Lake, a dried flatland perfect for driving a fast car fast, under the professional supervision of course. Bart touched 200 kmph and enjoyed the sweet exhaust growl of Mercedes-AMG GTR to understand how fast he was driving the vehicle.The Mercedes-AMG GTR is powered by a 4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine producing 577 hp and 700 Nm. The supercar is priced at Rs 2.23 Crore (ex-showroom) in the Indian market. At the end, all we can say is what a way to treat your father!Son Gifts Blind Father a Mercedes-AMG GT R Drive Experience, Mechanic Dad Hits 200 kmph - Watch Video