Blue Energy Motors Launches India’s First LNG-fuelled Truck, Range up to 1400km

Pune-based Blue Energy Motors has launched India’s first Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) powered truck. The launch was organised at the company’s manufacturing plant in Chakan, Pune. The plant was also launched in the first week of September. The LNG-fuelled green truck launched by the company is named 5528 4×2.

The model was launched by CEO of Blue Energy Motors, Anirudh Bhuwalka, who was accompanied by Iveco Group’s CEO Gerrit Marx, President of Iveco Group’s Powertrain Business Unit, Sylvania Blaise, and Italy’s ambassador to India, Vincenzo de Luca.

LNG is a form of natural gas that is generally used in heavy-duty vehicles that have to meet long range requirements. LNG is formed by super-cooling natural gas and cryogenically storing it in liquid form. Since the gas is in liquid form, more fuel can be stored on board the vehicle, and thus, giving the vehicle a longer range. The Blue Energy Motors-manufactured 5528 4×2 truck is fitted with the industry’s first 1000-litre capacity fuel tank that offers a range of 1400 kilometres when full.

Addressing the introduction of LNG trucks on Indian roads for the first time, Bhuwalka said, “India’s first LNG truck, which we launched today, is our first step towards pioneering the green trucking revolution. We at Blue Energy Motors aim to decarbonise the environment by providing an immediate solution and breaking the barriers of economic returns.”

He added, “It is designed not only as an environmentally viable solution but will also be delivering to the business needs of customers. With near zero tailpipe emissions, our truck will help reduce CO 2 up to 30 per cent, compared to conventional solutions available in the market.”

The manufacturing plant at Chakan was inaugurated on September 3, in the presence of Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

