BluSmart Electric Cabs Introduces New Features Including BluWallet, Rentals and More on its Platform

India's first all-electric ride-hailing platform has announced a slew of features on its platform including Blu Wallet, Hourly Rentals and Referrals. Customers can book safe, sanitized, and reliable electric cabs for travelling in Gurgaon as well as to and for the airport at flat fares starting at ₹99.

The new features that have been rolled out are:

Blu Wallet: a closed in-app wallet that brings increased convenience of in-app payment for its riders, which can be recharged using all debit and credit cards, digital wallets, net-banking, and UPI methods.

Hourly Rentals: BluSmart has launched Hourly Rentals starting at Rs. 199. Using this option, customers can keep the same all-electric vehicle with them while they go about attending to their needs in the city. With the rental product, customers in Gurgaon will also be able to take the electric cars to anywhere in Delhi, thus increasing the radius of operations of BluSmart in NCR. The rentals start at 1 hour/10 km going up to 8 hours/80 km, with 1-hour intervals to ensure every need is met.

Referrals: The company will be launching its referral feature that allows users to invite their friends and family to a new way of responsible mobility. Unlike other referral models, BluSmart will be planting one tree per referral to further its cause of ensuring a cleaner environment for the cities we live in.

Apart from introducing new features BluSmart also has taken good hygiene measures keeping in mind the safety of their customers and drivers.

So far, BluSmart has reduced over 325 tonnes of CO2 over the last one year by running all electric cars in Delhi NCR.