BMC Inaugurates Mumbai's First Public EV Charging Station With 7 Chargers in Dadar

The BMC inaugurated a new public electric vehicle charging station at a the public parking lot in Dadar on Tuesday. Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackerey who was present at the event tweeted about the opening stating its importance in today’s time. The civic body has stated that the station has seven EV Chargers four of which are fast ones that can fully charge an EV in 1 to 1.5 hours. Three slow chargers can charge a vehicle in six hours. Charges for charging is set at Rs 15 per unit.

Inaugurated an EV enabled parking lot at Kohinoor building in Mumbai. This is very encouraging as we move in the direction of making Maharashtra Electric Vehicle friendly. pic.twitter.com/JuPJBAocsp— Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 17, 2021

Last month, Magenta inaugurated and set up India’s largest public EV charging station in Navi Mumbai. The first of its kind public charging station is functional 24*7 with 21 AC/ DC chargers for 2-wheelers, 3-wheelers and 4-wheelers. Depending on the chargers can charge a vehicle in 45 mins. For vehicles that require AC slow charging, a parking bay has been developed which allows for overnight charging as well.

These chargers can be operated through the ChargeGrid App with online remote monitoring which includes an automated payment gateway, thereby eliminating the need of having a station marshal to monitor, maintain & operate the chargers at the location. These chargers are also powered by a combined 40 KW rooftop solar power.

The setting up of this public EV charging station in Mumbai will be a revolutionary move to support the government initiative of setting up 400,000 charging stations to meet the requirement for two million Electric Vehicles (EV) that could potentially ply on its roads by 2026.

Currently, as per EV industry body - Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles - there are 1,800 charging stations in India as of March 2021 for approximately 16,200 electric cars, including the fleet segment. Hence, this move by Magenta will prove as a stepping-stone to fulfil the vision of achieving the desired number of EV charger by 2026.

