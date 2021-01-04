BMC Installs India's First Full Pole LED Lights on Traffic Signals at Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) have put LED lights on the entire pole of a traffic signal. This, as of now, has been done in Mumbai’s Worli Sea Face area only. According to a report, it was a challenging task for the BMC to twist the LED light on the poles and to match the colour with the traffic lights.

Sharad Ughade, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of the G-North Ward, told the daily that the basic aim behind doing this is to make the signals visible from a good distance. He also revealed that the BMC will soon be implementing this in other areas of the city. Informing about other benefits, Sharad added, “We are trying to make them solar signals so that they become environmentally sustainable.”

These LED pole lights change the colour according to the signal. This basically means that when the signal is red, the pole will also be red, when it is yellow, the pole will also be of the same colour and when it is green, the pole will also turn green.

Aditya Thackeray, President of the Yuva Sena, also took to Twitter to laud the efforts of the team behind this project. Sharing a clip from Worli Sea Face area, he wrote, “Lighting up Worli A+ Worked with Traffic Dept to better the aesthetic sense for this traffic light at Worli Seaface.” He also mentioned that the same idea might be implemented across the city for unidirectional traffic lights.

Lighting up Worli A+Worked with Traffic Dept to better the aesthetic sense for this traffic light at Worli Seaface.If this is successful, would do it across the city for unidirectional traffic lights.I commend Assistant Commissioner @UghadeSharad ji for his efforts on this pic.twitter.com/x3R2mnSilB — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) January 2, 2021

It is evident that such a light system will most certainly be effective for pedestrians. For the unversed, India accords for a good number of road deaths every year. The World Health Organisation in 2018 estimated almost 300,000 road accident deaths in India. The majority of the people who are affected by such accidents are the ones who are less privileged.