BMC Launches Its First Automated Multi-Storey Parking Facility in Mahalaxmi, Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday launched its first automated multi-storey parking facility in Mahalaxmi area in south Mumbai, it said in a release. The 21-storey facility on Bhulabhai Desai Road has been renovated and converted into automated one using robotic technology. It can accommodate 240 vehicles at a time, it said.

Maharashtra environment minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated the facility in the presence of textile minister Aslam Shaikh and mayor Kishori Pednekar. The automated system can handle 60 vehicles per hour, the release said, adding that 80 per cent of material used in the facility is indigenous. It will be open 24 hours.

Automated parking have lately proven to be a viable solution for parking woes in busy cities. In November last year, Delhi’s got its “first" fully automated stack parking with a capacity of 136 vehicles. Singh congratulated the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) for coming up with the new age parking system and expressed confidence that the tower parking project will contain pollution in the area. South Delhi commissioner Gyanesh Bharti said the 39.50-metre tower parking was constructed on an 878 square metre plot with a cost of Rs 18.20 crore.

There is an automated ticket dispenser with a boom barrier at the entry and exit of the parking and the charges will be as per SDMC notified rates of Rs 20 per hour, Rs 100 for 24 hours, and monthly day pass of Rs 1,200 and day-night for Rs 2,000, the commissioner said. He said the multilevel parking comprised four towers, each having 17 levels. Each tower could hold a total of 34 vehicles, including eight SUVs and 26 sedans.

