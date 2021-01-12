BMW 2-Series Gran Coupé 220i M Sport Launched in India at 40.90 Lakh, Gets Petrol Engine

The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupé has been launched in a new petrol variant in India today. Introduced in the ‘M Sport’ package, the new BMW 220i is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is available at dealership from today onwards in addition to the two existing diesel variants. The BMW 220i M Sport is available at an introductory price of Rs 40,90,000 (ex-showroom).

The new variant of BMW 2GC gets a TwinPower Turbo two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine producing an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1350-4600 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.1 seconds. The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission comes with shift paddles on the steering wheel.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé is available in four colours - Alpine White (non-metallic) and metallic paintworks – Black Sapphire, Melbourne Red and Storm Bay. The M Sport variant is available in two additional exclusive colours - Misano Blue and Snapper Rocks. The choice of upholstery combinations includes Sensatec Oyster Black and Sensatec Black.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “BMW India continues to expand its product range as per evolving trends in the luxury car segment. We believe in offering the power of choice when it comes to fulfilling mobility needs and desires of BMW enthusiasts. Designed with a focus on performance and sportiness, the new BMW 220i M Sport demonstrates powerful uniqueness that suits the requirements of motorsport fans. With the dynamics of a petrol engine, first-class driving characteristics and highest comfort, ‘Sheer Driving Pleasure’ is guaranteed every time.”

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé gets standout stretched silhouette, four frameless doors and prominent shoulders with side taper at the C-pillar which gives it a sporty, low and broad-set stance. Slightly angled full-LED headlights form the BMW four-eyed face and the BMW kidney grille gives it the classic BMW look. The full-LED taillights extend into the centre of the rear end and provides the familiar BMW ‘L’ shape with a single slim light element.

The cabin gets standard large panorama glass sunroof, Ambient Lighting with six dimmable designs, BMW Live Cockpit Professional including 3D Navigation, a 12.3 inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25 inch Control Display.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.