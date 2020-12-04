BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe 'Black Shadow' Edition Launched in India at Rs 42.30 Lakh

BMW Group India launched the BMW 2-Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition, locally produced at BMW Plant Chennai. The BMW 2-Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition will be available in M Sport design scheme at a price tag of Rs 42,30,000 Lakh. The earlier launched BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe is available at Rs 41.40 Lakh (ex-showroom) for the M Sport variant and Rs 39.30 Lakh for Sport Line version.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé perfectly blends the comfort of a sedan and the sportiness of a coupé. The new ‘Black Shadow’ edition with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts offers an excellent athletic edge which further enhances the sporty character of the car in all aspects. Designed with a focus on dynamics, it demonstrates powerful uniqueness tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiastic customers. Available in limited units, the ‘Black Shadow’ edition offers our discerning customers an exclusive opportunity to own the latest BMW four-door coupé.”

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Shadow Edition gets ‘M’ Performance parts not only to make the GC visually attractive, but also are integral elements of the light-weight construction concept. The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé ‘Black Shadow’ edition is available in two colours - Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). The upholstery available is Sensatec Oyster or Black.

Changes to the ‘Black Shadow’ are cosmetic including a BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package, high-gloss black mesh-style M front grille, black exterior mirror caps, BMW ‘M’ Performance rear spoiler in high-gloss black, black chrome tail pipe finishers, and 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels in Jet Black Matt.

The car has front-wheel-drive architecture with BMW TwinPower Turbo diesel engine. The two-litre four-cylinder diesel engine produces an output of 190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 - 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 7.5 seconds and is mated to an eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission.

Safety wise, it include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Brake Assist, ARB technology (actuator contiguous wheel slip limitation system), Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and Electronic Differential Lock Control (EDLC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensors, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.