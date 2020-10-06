BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Bookings Open in India at Rs 50,000, Launch on October 15

BMW India has opened pre-launch bookings for their upcoming car, the first-ever BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. As an early-bird benefit, the car can be booked online at BMW India’s website for Rs 50,000. The launch of the 2 Series Gran Coupe is set to take place in India on October 15, 2020.

The company has also said, that for those who avail this early-bird offer, they will also be getting complimentary Taj Experiences gift card worth Rs 50,000. The gift card can be redeemed for multiple transactions on stay, holiday packages, dining, spa and other experiences across the luxurious properties in India. Customers can choose from Taj, SeleQtions and Vivanta Hotels and Ama Stays & Trails.

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe brings the German automaker’s successful four-door coupe concept into this segment for the first time. The company says that the deliveries of the car will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis.

The BMW 2 Gran Series Coupe will be launched in two variants – Sportline and M Sport.

Also Watch:

At the time of launch, it will be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine that will make 190 hp along with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. There will be a petrol-powered version of the 2 Series too, but that will be added to the lineup in the future.