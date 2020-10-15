BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe Launched in India At Introductory Price of Rs 39.30 Lakh

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is set to be launched in India tomorrow. Upon launch, this will be the most affordable BMW sedan in India. So here, we take a closer look at the upcoming BMW in pictures. (Photo: Arjit Garg/News18.com)

BMW has launched the 2 Series Gran Coupe in India with prices starting at an introductory price of Rs 39.3 lakh (ex-showroom) for the 220d Sport Line and Rs 41.4 Lakh for the 220d M Sport variant. The car is the brand’s smallest four-door car and is locally assembled in India.

In the company’s portfolio, the 2 Series Gran Coupe finds its spot below the 3 Series and will take on the likes of Mercedes-Benz A-Clas sedan and the Audi A3 sedan in India. The car is based on a front-wheel drivetrain and shares its underpinnings with the X1 SUV.

The car in its latest avatar sports the Bavarian manufacturer’s latest design language. This means that prominent features on the outside come in the form of slightly low-slung pillar-less doors with a sloping roof. In terms of dimension, the car measures 4,526mm – in length which is 23mm shorter than the upcoming Mercedes-Benz A-class Limousine. The car is also wider at 1,800mm, with the rear interior at 143cm compared to the Mercedes' 137cm. However, the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a shorter wheelbase than the Mercedes-Benz counterpart at 2,670mm.

On the inside, the 2-Series Gran Coupe gets newly designed Sport Seats with electrical memory function. Also on offer as standard is a large panorama glass sunroof. The car offers 430 litres luggage compartment that can be expanded by folding down the 40/20/40 split rear seat backrest. The rear seat can be folded down completely to create more space. The illuminated trim, a segment-first, retains normal appearance in daylight but functions as decorative lighting elements with a space-shaping effect in the dark.

The 2-Series Gran Coupe also gets BMW Live Cockpit Professional that includes 3D Navigation, a 12.3-inch digital instrument display behind the steering wheel and a 10.25-inch Control Display. The occupants can operate a number of car functions simply by speaking to their BMW Virtual Assistant that comes with gesture control that recognizes six pre-defined hand movements for control of a number of functions.

Other notable features on the motorcycle comes in the form of Parking Assistant with Rear View Camera, Reversing Assistant that keeps a record of the last 50 metres driven and assists by taking over the steering and wireless Apple CarPlay.

Under the hood, the 2-series Gran Coupe will sport a 2.0-litre diesel engine that delivers 190hp. Also on offer is a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine that delivers 192hp.