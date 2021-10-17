BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition, Made for India, Launched at Rs 53.50 Lakh

BMW India has launched the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition in India. The car has will be available in two variants – the BMW 330Li Iconic Edition which is priced at Rs 53.50 lakh and the BMW 320Ld Iconic Edition which is priced at Rs 54.90 lakh (all prices ex-showroom). The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition is built exclusively for the Indian market and it is locally produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition is available in three metallic colour options – Mineral White, Carbon Black and Cashmere Silver.

The long-wheelbase ‘Gran Limousine’ Iconic Edition is the latest addition to the BMW 3 Series family. It is the long-wheelbase version of the highly successful BMW 3 Series. It has been launched in India considering the preference of Indians for long sedans, as per BMW.

The ‘Gran Limousine’ in the car’s name indicates an extra 110 mm of wheelbase which will result in more space and comfort for rear passengers as the car will have more legroom. Additionally, it also makes this car the longest in the segment.

Other changes include a new ‘Iconic Glow Kidney Grille’ on the 3 Series Gran Limousine which in simple words means that the grille is now illuminated and that should give the car a striking look at night. On the inside, the car gets a coat hanger with the base carrier, a crystal gear shift knob with an illuminated ‘3; logo in it, puddle lamps, and more comfortable headrest cushions for rear passengers along with ‘Vernasca’ leather upholstery for the rear seats.

In terms of features, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is packed to the brim. It gets six airbags, ABS, ESC, six-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and three-zone climate control. As is the case with all new BMWs, the multimedia experience is top-notch as well as the car gets a 12.3-inch all-digital instrument cluster along with a 10.25-inch infotainment system that supports Bluetooth, wireless Android Auto and Wireless Apple CarPlay. The latest BMW also gets wireless charging, automatic boot operation and a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

Powering the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Iconic Edition are two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine (330Li) that makes 258 hp and 400 Nm of torque, and a 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine (320Ld) that makes 190 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Both these engines come with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

