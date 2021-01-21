BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Launched in India, Prices Start at Rs 51.50 Lakh

BMW has launched the 3 Series Gran Limousine in India. Prices for the car start at Rs 51.50 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base petrol 330 Li Luxury Line variant and goes up to Rs 53.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-rung 330 Li M-Sport First Edition.

The 3-series Gran Limousine design resembles the regular 3-series to the core barring the increased wheelbase to enhance the cabin space. The 3-series limo gets 110mm longer wheelbase, which makes it the longest sedan in its segment and is just 171mm shy of being a proper 5-metre sedan. A height of 1463mm gives it’s a low slung stance.

The rest of the elements are mostly the same. At the front is the large BMW kidney grille enclosed in chrome surrounding and gets vertical chrome slats as well. Then is the BMW twin LED headlights with DRLs. The fronts also gets chrome surrounded horizontal T shaped air intakes to add sporty touch.

At the side is the elongated wheelbase and all of 110mm are added to the rear doors for easy in and out of the sedan. A couple of body lines adds to the length while 17-inch V-spoke alloys looks classy. The rear gets a rich looking profile thanks to dual chrome mufflers, large wraparound tail lamps, horizontal T-elements and spoiler mimicking boot.

Feature wise, the 3-series gran limousine gets ambient lighting, 3-zone climate control, a 12.3-Inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-Inch centrally mounted touchscreen infotainment system, wireless charging among others.

There are two engine options available in the BMW 3-Series Gran Limo - a 2-litre twin turbo petrol unit producing 258 bhp and 400 Nm torque and a 2.0-litre diesel unit producing 190 bhp and 400 nm torque. Both the engines are mated to a 8-speed gearbox and like the regular 3-Series.