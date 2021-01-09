News18 Logo

News18» News»Auto»BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Launch Bookings to Open on January 11 at Rs 50,000 Across India
1-MIN READ

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Pre-Launch Bookings to Open on January 11 at Rs 50,000 Across India

BMW 3-Series Gran Limousine. (Iage source: BMW)

First 50 customers will get cars that will come with a complimentary rear seat BMW Comfort Package worth Rs 1 lakh.

BMW India will open pre-launch bookings for the much-awaited new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine from 11 January 2021 onwards. As an early-bird benefit, the car can be exclusively reserved online for Rs 50,000 only.

The first 50 bookings done before 12 noon on 21 January 2021 will enjoy a thrilling offer. These cars will come with a complimentary rear seat BMW Comfort Package worth Rs 1 lakh. The package will include an iPad, iPad holder and a coat hanger.

The BMW 3 Series will be officially launched in a Gran Limousine avatar in India on 21 January 2021. With a longer wheelbase, enhanced space and comfort, the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be the longest sedan in its segment and will set new standards in terms of luxurious ambience.

Customers can visit the cmopany's official website to explore a 360° view of the car’s exterior and interior. They will be directed to a pre-reservation page where the booking can be done through a secure online payment mechanism. Deliveries will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis. Thanks to BMW Financial Services India, customers will also enjoy the flexibility to get loan approval in the pre-booking phase itself.


