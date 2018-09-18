English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW 3-Series to be Recalled in China from November, 139,000 Cars Affected by Defect in the Air-Conditioning System

The recall covers 89,309 vehicles produced in China between May 2005 and July 2011, and 50,143 imported vehicles manufactured between January 2005 and July 2011.

Reuters

Updated:September 18, 2018, 9:40 AM IST
The logo of the German car maker BMW. (AFP Relaxnews)
German automaker BMW will recall more than 139,000 of its 3-series cars in China from November 9, because of a defect in the air-conditioning system, the market regulator said. BMW had earlier confirmed the recall of 323,700 cars across Europe due to a faulty component that could cause engines to catch fire.

The recall covers 89,309 vehicles produced in China between May 2005 and July 2011, and 50,143 imported vehicles manufactured between January 2005 and July 2011, the State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement. BMW had also earlier announced plans of a new plant in Hungary.

BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd, a joint venture based in northeast China, and BMW China Automotive Trading will check the vehicles and replace the defective parts free of charge. More recently, South Korea banned the driving of recalled BMWs that haven't received safety checks following dozens of fires the German automaker has blamed on a faulty exhaust gas component.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
