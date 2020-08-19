BMW 330i Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ Launched in India at Rs 42.50 Lakh

BMW Group India has launched the new BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ today. The luxury tourer is locally produced at the BMW Plant Chennai and is available in petrol variant at all BMW dealerships across India from today onwards. The BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ will be available in M-Sport design scheme and at an ex-showroom price of Rs 42,50,000.

Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo is a unique vehicle concept in the segment and has become a trailblazer with its distinctive and modern character. The new ‘Shadow Edition’ is an amalgamation of luxurious elegance and sportiness in even more sophisticated form. Available in limited units, the ‘Shadow Edition’ offers our discerning customer one last opportunity to own this legendary icon of the successful model. It combines the best of both worlds – an embodiment of pure dynamism and a sense of spaciousness. Its emotional appeal and pronounced driving pleasure is designed to offer sheer driving pleasure.”

The BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo Shadow Edition is available in Alpine White, Melbourne Red Metallic, Black Sapphire Metallic and Estoril Blue Metallic paintworks. The upholstery is available in a choice of Sensatec Black/Red highlight, Black and Sensatec Veneto Beige and Veneto Beige.

The BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ with M Sport gets kidney grille with nine slats in high-gloss black, LED headlights and taillights, 18-inch star-spoke alloy wheels in jet black along with exhaust tailpipe in black chrome.

The interior of the BMW 3-Series Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ gets aluminium door sill plates, key with M logo, M sports leather steering wheel, mood-lifting colours of ambient lighting and chrome edging of air vents. There's also driver-oriented BMW cockpit, Panorama Glass Roof and universal wireless charging.

The two- litre four-cylinder petrol engine of BMW 330i Gran Turismo ‘Shadow Edition’ produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds. The engine is mated to a eight-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission and is available with steering wheel paddle shifters.

In terms of safety, it get six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres with reinforced sidewalls, emergency spare wheel, electronic vehicle immobiliser, a fully automated and chargeable key and a crash sensor.

The BMW ConnectedDrive features BMW iDrive (the on-board Driver Information system) with 22.3 cms display, touch functionality based BMW Navigation system Professional with 3D maps (integrated Global Positioning System-GPS), BMW Apps, Park Distance Control (PDC), Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay®, Connectivity through Bluetooth and USB/AUX IN connectivity.