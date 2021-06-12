BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe Unveiled Globally, Bigger and More Practical than Before

Continuing the series of new car launches in 2021, German automaker BMW has introduced its new 4 Series Gran Coupe G24 - in the global market. This is the third 4 Series body variant from BMW after the G22 Coupe and G23 Convertible. The new 4 Series Gran Coupe will be offered in five variants which include 420i, 420d, 420d xDrive, 430i, and M440i xDrive from BMW M. The car is slated to hit the market later this year in November.

In terms of size, the new generation of the 4 Series Gran Coupé is comparatively bigger than its predecessor. At 4,783mm, the new 4 Series is 143mm longer than the first-gen 4 Series Gran Coupé. The car is also marginally wider and taller and gets a broader track than the latest 3 Series saloon. The company claims that the increased dimensions of the car allow a greater room inside for the passengers. The Gran Coupe gets a 5-seater option with a 470-litre boot that is 39 litres bigger than the previous setup.

In terms of the look and feel of the car, BMW has tried to keep it distinct from closely related 3 Series. One of the most appealing design features of the car includes a frameless door design that adds flair to the looks.

On the inside, the cabin of this car is quite like the 3 Series sedan. It comes equipped with an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment display along with a 5.1-inch display for the instruments. Customers also have the option to upgrade to the Live Cockpit Professional package which comes with a larger infotainment screen measuring a 10.25-inch unit. The car will be offered with a sports seat and a sports leather steering wheel as standard.

The back of the car is now flatter than before and makes that extra room to make it an ideal 5-seater car.

Talking about the power under the hood of this machine, the 4 Series Gran Coupe will be offered with a range of three petrol and two diesel models equipped with mid-hybrid technology. The 420i and 430i both use a four-cylinder 2.0-litre turbocharged mild-hybrid petrol unit offering a maximum power output of 184hp and 245hp, respectively. The 420d four-cylinder diesel engine of the car produces 190 horsepower and is available with rear-drive or xDrive all-wheel drive.

The top of the range M440i xDrive uses a mild hybrid 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine unit that has the capacity to produce 347hp of power coupled with 500 Nm of torque.

Also Watch:

All the engine variants will be offered with an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here