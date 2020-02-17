BMW 530i Sport Launched in India at Rs 55.40 Lakh, Now BS-VI Compliant

The new BMW 530i Sport has been launched in India today at INR 55, 40,000. The new BMW 5 Series is locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai and is BS-VI compliant. The new BMW 530i Sport is available in the following metallic paintworks: Mineral White, Black Sapphire, Mediterranean Blue and Bluestone Metallic.

The new BMW 530i Sport comes with technologies such as the BMW Display Key, BMW Gesture Control, Parking Assistant along with the Rear View Camera and Park Distance Control (PDC).

At the exterior, the Sport package adds numerous trim elements in chrome and high-gloss black. The kidney grille slats in chrome, front bumper with specific design elements in Black High-Gloss, the tailpipes in Chrome High-Gloss, 17” light-alloy wheels and air breathers in satinised aluminium all emphasize its dynamic character.

Sport Package in the interior features electrically adjustable seats in sensatec and interior trim in black high-gloss with highlight trim finishers in Pearl Chrome.

The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine in the BMW 530i produces an output of 185 kW / 252 hp with a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.1 seconds. The 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission with steering wheel paddle shifters is available with the engine.

The new BMW 530i Sport comes with a Launch Control function as standard. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver can choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions (Comfort, Sport, ECO PRO and Sport+).

The new BMW 5 Series gets six air bags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Active PDC rear, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, crash sensor and integrated emergency spare wheel.

The new BMW 530i Sport is equipped with a wide range of BMW ConnectedDrive systems to make it comfortable and convenient for the users, like BMW Virtual Assistant that understands voice commands, BMW Live Cockpit Professional, with the 12.3” fully digital Instrument Display which visualizes driving-related cockpit information in a style that reflects the selected driving mode, BMW iDrive Touch with handwriting recognition, 26 cm (10.25”) touchscreen with 3D maps enabled navigation, 12 loud speakers with 205 Watts HiFi Loudspeaker System, Wireless Apple CarPlay® and connectivity through Bluetooth and USB.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.