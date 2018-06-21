BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo Diesel Variant Launched in India for Rs 66.50 Lakh

The BMW 6-Series Gran Turismo was launched in India today with a new diesel engine variant. Available now in both petrol and diesel options, the locally produced, BMW 630d Gran Turismo is available in two design schemes – Luxury Line and M Sport – at all BMW dealerships across India from today onward. Luxury Line is for luxurious features, while M Sport is for the dynamic side car. Along with the introduction of diesel variants, the current petrol variant of 6 Series Gran Turismo will now also be available in a new design trim from July 2018 onward. The new BMW 630i Gran Turismo Luxury Line will get chrome design elements on the exterior and fine-wood trim on the interior.The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo has a long bonnet, frameless doors, coupé-style low roofline and large automatic tailgate. Active rear spoiler reduces lift at touring speeds. Luxury Line uses extensive chrome styling in the BMW kidney grille, front bumper, rear apron and tailpipe. M Sport brings out the sporty character and powerful presence through M Aerodynamics package, which comprises items such as black fins for Air Breathers, a special design for side skirts and rear apron, large front air intakes and M Sport Brake. Exclusive ‘M’ designations on the side, ‘M’ door sill finishers, car key with ‘M’ logo and ‘M’ light alloy wheels reminisce the motorsports legacy of BMW.The three-litre six-cylinder diesel engine of BMW 630d Gran Turismo produces an output of 195 kW / 265 hp and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 – 2,500 rpm. The car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 6.1 seconds. The 8-speed Steptronic Sport Automatic Transmission performs smooth gearshifts.The ex-showroom prices of the first-ever BMW 630d Gran Turismo are as follows –BMW 630d Gran Turismo Luxury Line : INR 66, 50,000BMW 630d Gran Turismo M Sport : INR 73, 70,000The ex-showroom price of the BMW 630i Luxury Line is as follows –BMW 630i Gran Turismo Luxury Line : INR 61, 80,000