BMW 620d Gran Turismo Launched in India at Rs 63.90 Lakh

The first-ever BMW 620d Gran Turismo has been launched in India. The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is locally-produced at the BMW Group Plant in Chennai. BMW says that the 620d Gran Turismo further diversifies the model’s diesel portfolio. The BMW 620d Gran Turismo Luxury Line has been priced at Rs 63.90 Lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW 620d Gran Turismo is available in Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Mediterranean Blue and Royal Burgundy Red colour options.Dr. Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India, said, “With the launch of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, we created a new segment in the Indian luxury car market. Its distinctive vehicle concept, which fuses the long-distance comfort of a luxury sedan and modern functionality in an alluring coupé style, has proven to be an instant hit in this class and has become a trend-setter. The BMW 620d Gran Turismo featuring an exceptionally efficient entry-level diesel engine further strengthens the portfolio of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.”The diesel engine, which comes from the BMW EfficientDynamics family, gets the BMW TwinPower Turbo technology. The 2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine of BMW 620d produces an output of 140 kW/190 hp and a maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,750 – 2,500 rpm. BMW claims that the car accelerates from 0-100 km/hr in just 7.9 seconds. The diesel engine comes mated to an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission with Cruise Control.In the safety department, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo gets 6 airbags, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) with brake assist, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Cornering Brake Control (CBC), Hill Descent Control (HDC), Side-impact Protection, Runflat tyres (RFT) with reinforced sidewalls, electronic vehicle immobiliser, crash sensor and emergency spare wheel.Thanks to the BMW Driving Experience Control, drivers can choose between different driving modes to suit different driving conditions - Sport, Comfort, Comfort+, Eco Pro and Adaptive. To top this off, BMW has loaded the 6 Series GT with an adaptive 2-axle air suspension with automatic self-levelling.Some of the other features on the BMW 6 Series GT include Adaptive LED headlights, including BMW Selective Beam and cornering lights, Rear-Seat Entertainment Professional system, two 10.2-inch colour screens behind the front-seat backrests, a BluRay player, HDMI connection for mobiles, as well as various connections for MP3 players and game consoles.