BMW 7-Series Gifted by Salman Khan to Sister Arpita up for Sale at Rs 75 Lakh
The BMW 730Ld M-Sport, listed on Big Boyz Toyz, has done only 11,500 km, according to the website.
Salman's BMW 7-Series. (Image: Big Boy Toyz)
A brand-new BMW gifted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan to sister Arpita Khan is now up for sale for Rs 75 lakh. Khan had gifted the Bavarian automobile manufacturer’s flagship sedan to Aprita after she had her first child in 2016.
The BMW 730Ld M-Sport, listed on Big Boyz Toyz, has done only 11,500 km, according to the website. The website also says that it is owned by a single owner and the registration details, according to CarToq, reveal that the vehicle is registered to Salman Khan’s father, Salman Khan.
The grey-exterior BMW has a Canberra Beige Nappa Leather interior. A brand-new BMW 730Ld M-Sport is priced at Rs 1.35 crore, ex-showroom, while the on-road price goes all the way up to Rs 1.6 crore.
The BMW 730Ld M-Sport is powered by a 3.0-litre, in-line six-cylinder diesel engine that gets fed by twin-turbochargers. It generates a maximum power of 265 Bhp at 4,000 rpm and peak torque of 620 Nm at 2,000 rpm.
The aggressively-designed sedan boasts of features like BMW’s Laser headlamps that offer beam range double than the regular LED lamps, ambient lighting and individual infotainment screens. The diesel car comes with 8-speed Steptronic Sport automatic transmission, Servotronic steering assist, executive lounge seating, automatic start/stop function, heated front and rear seats and 4 zone automatic climate control.
