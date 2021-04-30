BMW 7 Series Two-Tone Special Edition Unveiled, Only 25 Examples to be Built

German manufacturer of luxury cars BMW has unveiled the special two-tone edition of its 7 series. The model initially will be offered only in China and features a splendidly done Aventurine Red metallic and Cashmere Silver metallic paintwork. The car manufacturer unveiled the special two-tone edition at the Auto Shanghai 2021. The Cashmere Silver metallic is applied as the top layer while the Aventurine Red metallic paint comes as the bottom layer of the vehicle.

While the trend of dual-tone paint designs has been there for a while, it looks more elegant and immersive on luxury vehicles which is why the top of the line luxury carmakers frequently adopt them.The special edition vehicle draws power from a V12, 6.6-litre engine which is also leveraged by the M760Li xDrive variant that tops the 7 series portfolio of the company,as mentioned by gaadiwaadi.com

The powertrain of the special edition sedan generates a maximum power of 577 horsepower and a peak torque of 850 Nm. The bespoke paint design will be offered exclusively for the Chinese customers and only 25 units of the model will be manufactured.

BMW is also mulling to unveil iM2, a performance-driven electric sedan that will feature four electric motors offering a jaw-dropping power output of 1,341 BHP according to team-bhp.com. The vehicle will be based on BMW's M2 CS model. The iM2 electric sedan can clock 0-100 km/h in under 2.5 seconds, that's mind-boggling indeed. The German auto manufacturer is yet to comment on the vehicle officially.

The vehicle's bumper area and grille bottom are also embellished with a red colour metallic paint. The dual colour design is divided by a shoulder line and it is unclear as to when this special edition will hit the global markets. The BMW 7 Series competes against the Mercedes-Benz S-Class with the latter being a notch above when it comes to features and luxury.

