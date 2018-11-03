English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BMW 8 Series Convertible Unveiled, Launch in March 2019

The BMW 8 Series Convertible was developed in parallel to the BMW 8 Series Coupé, the BMW M8 and the BMW M8 GTE endurance racer.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:November 3, 2018, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BMW 8 Series Convertible Unveiled, Launch in March 2019
The BMW 8 Series Convertible launches in March 2019. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
After unveiling the new 8 Series model earlier in the year, BMW has now lifted the lid on a convertible version of its luxury sedan, on sale from March 2019. The BMW 8 Series Convertible was developed in parallel to the BMW 8 Series Coupé, the BMW M8 and the BMW M8 GTE endurance racer.

It boasts a lower center of gravity and even weight distribution, as well as lightweight construction using aluminum, magnesium and carbon-fiber-reinforced plastic (CFRP). A driving mode selector can be used to switch from a comfortable driving style to a sportier driving mode.

The car notably has a front apron with extra-large air intakes, distinctive side skirt and rear apron design, plus multifunction seats and an M leather steering wheel. Options include a Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround audio system, a heat comfort package, active seat ventilation, and Laserlight headlights with a high beam range increased to 600 meters.

BMW has loaded the convertible up with a head-up display system, as well as its latest-generation voice control system and an intelligent personal assistant, which can act as a digital co-driver and vehicle expert.

Power transfer is delivered by the eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. The four-seater cabriolet has a soft-top roof with fully electric operation, opening and closing at the touch of a button and when traveling at up to 50km/h (31mph).

The 8 Series convertible will launch in two versions: BMW M850i xDrive Convertible (petrol, 530 horsepower) and 840d xDrive Convertible (diesel, 320 horsepower).
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...