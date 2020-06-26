BMW 8-Series Golden Thunder Special Edition Unveiled, Only 250 Examples to be Sold Globally

BMW’s latest special edition comes with a bit of a…bling. But more importantly, it has a name out of a comic book. Here we bring you the BMW 8-Series Golden Thunder Edition. The German manufacturer has wrapped the car inside and outside in black with a handful of gold accents. But there’s more to it.

Starting from the outside, buyers ordering the 8 can choose between two shades of black including the Saphire Black Metallic or Frozen Black Metallic. In addition to this, the car will also have high-gloss black trim, completely shaking off the chrome in the standard model. Even the brake callipers, as you can guess, is covered in black. Coming to the gold accents, the car gets it on both bumpers, on the rocker panels, on the mirror caps and on the Coupe variant’s rear spoiler.

BMW 8-Series Golden Thunder Interiors. (Image source: BMW)

Unsurprisingly, the car will be fitted with the M-Sport package as well. On the inside, the wizards at Munich has graced the car with all-Merino black leather upholstery and added aluminium mesh-effect gold trim on the centre console. A dedicated badge can be found stitched into the front headrests. To up the premium feel, BMW has also added a gear selector made with CraftedClarity glass, and a surround-sound system made by Bowers & Wilkins.

While there are not mechanical tweaks for the special edition, buyers can avail the same on every variant of the car, regardless of the body-style or the cylinder count. A total of 250 examples will be built around the world, and we are unclear if any will make it to our shores.