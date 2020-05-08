BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe and M8 Launched in India, Prices Start From Rs 1.30 Crore

Over a year after its global launch, BMW has officially launched the 8-Series range in India with the introduction of the 8-Series Gran Coupe. The car will be available in two trims with 840i Gran Coupe kicking things off at Rs 1.30 crore and 840i Gran Coupe M Sport priced at Rs 1.55 crore. At the top-rung is the M8 Coupe priced at Rs 2.15 crore (all prices ex-showroom).

Both the versions are now available to purchase via the recently launched BMW Contactless Experience online platform. In India, the 8-Series Gran Coupe will replace the 6-Series Gran Coupe. Mechanically, the 840i comes fitted with 3.0-litre, straight-six turbo-petrol engine, which produces 340hp and 500Nm of torque. The engine comes paired to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

In M Sport, the 840i sports more aggressive, sportier design add-ons, along with BMW's Laserlight headlight units and larger 19-inch wheels. On the inside, the top-spec 840i gets four-zone climate control, BMW’s latest infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, a 16-speaker Harman-Kardon audio system, a 360-degree camera and an all-digital instrument cluster.

The M8 Coupe, on the other hand, is powered by a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 600hp and 750Nm of torque.

