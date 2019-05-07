BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe Teased, To Arrive In India Later This Year

BMW 8 Series coupe. (Image: AFP Relaxnews)

In many ways, the new 8-Series is a fairly important car for BMW. It ushers in a new design form that will soon be inherited by the future models in the Bavarian stable. For the unknown, the first generation of the 8-series died out just before the turn o the new millennium. Hence, this one needed to be a potent marque.The 8-Series Coupe lived up to the attention it garnered with its long silhouette and a sharp tapering rear. A worthy coupe in every way. And now it's the turn of a more accommodating moniker in the same portfolio, the Gran Coupe.Earlier this week, the German manufacturer dropped a darkened silhouette of the car hinting at a close-proximity launch. Longer than the Coupe, the Gran Coupe will make its way into the sedan segment with four doors and longer wheelbase.On the international front, the four-door iteration will take on the likes of Mercedes AMG GT4, Porsche Panamera and Maserati Quattroporte. Over the past few months, we have traced the aesthetics of the car, thanks to the numerous spy shots have been flooding since the past few months.While a majority of the spy shot snapped the top-rung M850i variant, two lower spec models including an EV and a diesel variant is expected to accompany. We expect the model to reach India's shores via the CBU route by the end of this year in the form of just the M850i trim.