BMW Adds M-Performance Trim to X2, X3 and X4 Crossovers

BMW X4 with M-Performance projection. (Image: BMW)

The three latest additions to the BMW X model family, the BMW X2, the BMW X3 and the BMW X4, combine a sporty, elegant appearance with outstanding driving dynamics properties. BMW has now added the M-Performance trim to all the three cars. The M Performance lettering is one particularly effective way of creating a visual highlight.Designed to ensure an ideal match, the side lettering in Frozen Black underscores the sporty character of the vehicle, in particular emphasising the dynamic proportions of the body. In addition to the side lettering, the appearance of the BMW X3 and BMW X4 can be further refined with the front lettering in high-gloss black – matching the other front attachment parts for these two models, which also feature a high-gloss finish.M Performance front radiator grilles in high-gloss black are available for the BMW X2. These have the same geometry as the standard grilles but are much more visually striking, thereby underscoring the vehicle's sporty flair and dynamic performance.The M Performance exterior mirror caps in carbon fibre are another eye-catcher available for all three series. They are crafted elaborately by hand from carbon fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP).The interior of the BMW X2, BMW X3 and BMW X4 can also be enhanced for additional sporty flair. The M Performance floor mats are a potential contributing factor here. They are made of velour velvet with a leather-look surround and contrasting decorative seams. Their soft material makes them especially gentle on shoe heels. The front mats for driver and passenger bear the M Performance branding.One discreet customisation option that also adds a definite touch of exclusivity at the same time are the BMW LED door projectors. They replace the standard entry light and project a graphic onto the ground when the door is opened. The selection of motifs include the BMW M logo as well as various motifs from an M Performance slide set.