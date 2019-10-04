BMW Appoint Infinity Cars as its Third Dealer in Delhi NCR

BMW India has announced the appointment of Infinity Cars as its third dealer partner in Delhi NCR. The showroom is located at C 5, Ring Road, Rajouri Garden, Delhi and its aftersales facility is situated at B-41, Mayapuri Industrial Area Phase I, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi.

Rudratej Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer, BMW Group India said, “Our dealerships play an important role in presenting our customers and prospects an insight into our premium products, best-in-class services and personalised experiences. We are delighted to appoint our trusted partner - Infinity Cars as our third dealer in Delhi NCR market. We are confident that their customer-centric focus and understanding of luxury market trends will play a vital role in growing the circle of Sheer Driving Pleasure in the region.”

Spread over 6,500 sq. ft., the showroom will display up to 8 cars based upon the signature ‘Urban Street Display’ concept and sales lounges close to the display area. It will also have an Experience Zone featuring Virtual Reality and other digital solutions. An interactive Emotional Virtual Experience on large screens will be available for customers to personalise their cars as per their preferences. They can also select the BMW M Performance Accessories to enhance the motorsports DNA of their BMW cars. Customers can also choose from a wide range of clothing, accessories, bags, luggage etc from the original BMW Lifestyle Collections.

For BMW Premium Selection Customers, a designated Certified Used Car Section has been created to showcase the entire fleet of Premium Selection Cars available with the Dealer. The state-of-the-art workshop spread across 21,900 sq. ft. comprises of mechanical, body and paint bays that can service up to 500 cars per month.

As with every other BMW dealership, Infinity Cars has appointed a highly professional team across all business processes. The team has also received intense training in the management of sales, service, spare parts and business systems at BMW Group India Training Center in Gurgaon.

