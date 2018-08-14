English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BMW Cars Under Recall Due to Faulty Exhaust Fire Banned in South Korea
Drivers cannot use the cars except for taking them to safety checks.
BMW Logo. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
South Korea will ban driving recalled BMWs that haven't received safety checks following dozens of fires the German automaker has blamed on a faulty exhaust gas component. South Korea's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said the ban will come into effect from August 15 and affects about 20,000 vehicles. German luxury carmaker BMW had earlier confirmed it would recall 323,700 cars across Europe due to a faulty component that could cause engines to catch fire.
Drivers cannot use the cars except for taking them to safety checks. Nearly 40 fires of BMW vehicles this year are suspected to have been caused by engine problems. BMW last month recalled about 106,000 vehicles of 42 different models.
The ministry says 27,000 recalled cars hadn't received safety checks as of yesterday but it expected a portion of them to be checked before the ban goes into effect. Earlier in the month, BMW had announced a tie-up with Fossil Group to create a line of branded timepieces with the luxury car marque, which will debut in 2019.
Also Watch
Drivers cannot use the cars except for taking them to safety checks. Nearly 40 fires of BMW vehicles this year are suspected to have been caused by engine problems. BMW last month recalled about 106,000 vehicles of 42 different models.
The ministry says 27,000 recalled cars hadn't received safety checks as of yesterday but it expected a portion of them to be checked before the ban goes into effect. Earlier in the month, BMW had announced a tie-up with Fossil Group to create a line of branded timepieces with the luxury car marque, which will debut in 2019.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
-
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
-
Friday 10 August , 2018
HP Omen 15 Review
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
-
Friday 03 August , 2018
Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Review: Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018)
Friday 10 August , 2018 HP Omen 15 Review
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 After Blue Whale Challenge, is Momo Challenge Pushing Teens to Suicide on WhatsApp?
Friday 03 August , 2018 Review: Honda Amaze Diesel CVT
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Your Smartphone May be Driving You Blind
- Samsung Mocks Apple Yet Again in Two New Ads For Galaxy Note 9
- Varun Dhawan on Playing Mauji in Sui Dhaaga: Came to Say That I Don’t Have Dates
- Kajal Aggarwal's Kiki Challenge With Bellamkonda Sreenivas Shouldn't Be Missed; Watch Video
- Samsung Galaxy Note 9 For Rs 7,990 on Airtel: Here Are The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...