1-min read

BMW Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Iconic 5 Series, Pays Homage with the R nineT /5

The limited edition model has chrome rear-view mirrors, exhaust manifold, and a 1,170 cc opposed two-cylinder engine with 110 horsepower.

AFP Relaxnews

Updated:July 9, 2019, 1:45 PM IST
BMW Celebrates 50th Anniversary of the Iconic 5 Series, Pays Homage with the R nineT /5
On the occasion of the 5 Series' 50th anniversary, BMW is unveiling its tribute to the legendary motorcycle with the R nine T/5. (Image: BMW)
In production since 1969, the 5 Series cemented its legacy with iconic models such as the R 50/5, R 60/5 and R 75/5. And with the R nineT /5 anniversary model, BMW Motorrad is paying homage to the entire lineage by marrying vintage style with resolutely contemporary tech.

The references to past models are plentiful, with chrome rear-view mirrors and exhaust manifold, as well as with the two-person seat's white piping. The 1,170 cc opposed two-cylinder engine delivers 110 of horsepower. The production run is also equipped with ABS brakes and an ASC stability system, as well as heated handles.

BMW Motorrad is yet to announce the price and release date of this limited-edition model from its Heritage range.

