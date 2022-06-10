BMW Confirms 10 Special Edition Cars Of M, M Sport Variant for India in 2022

German automaker BMW has announced the launch of 10 special editions of its M and M Sport variants to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the foundation of BMW M, where “M” stands for Motorsport. The division was founded on May 24, 1972, as a result of BMW's motorsport attempts to build cars that directly bring the experience of a race car to the road.

BMW India has confirmed that 10 exclusive special editions of its M and M Sport vehicles would be available this year. The company also stated that some of these vehicles would be assembled in India and some will come from the CBU (Completely-Built Units) imports line-up.

New aesthetic elements and classic paint colours will be added to the M and M Sport Special Edition models. The features and paint color selections symbolise distinct eras in BMW M's 50-year history. Apart from that, the return of the original 1972 M logo, which initially appeared on early BMW Motorsport race cars, would act as a significant touch to the Special Edition vehicles.

BMW is expected to release the M and M Sport Special Edition vehicles sequentially this year. Due to design upgrades and more paint hue options, the special edition cars are expected to cost a premium above their standard counterparts.

Further, BMW unveiled the M3 and M4 50 Jahre editions on the anniversary date globally with bespoke design features. The company is expected to launch the two models in India which will be a part of the first batch of special edition vehicles. Both the models are powered by a six-cylinder engine backed by M TwinPower Turbo technology. The M4 CSL that had already been introduced worldwide, may also be brought to the Indian market as part of this line-up.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.