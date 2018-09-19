English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen on European Union's Target for Pollution Cartel Probe
The probe lands three years to the day after shock revelations in the US that VW installed software in millions of its diesel vehicles around the world to cheat emissions tests.
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo: Reuters)
Loading...
The EU opened an in-depth probe into alleged collusion by major German carmakers over anti-pollution technology Tuesday, a fresh blow to the scandal-hit industry three years after the notorious "dieselgate." Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said BMW, Daimler and VW are suspected of agreeing "not to compete against each other on the development and roll-out" of anti-pollution systems for petrol and diesel passenger cars.
"If proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers," she added.
The probe lands three years to the day after shock revelations in the US that VW installed software in millions of its diesel vehicles around the world to cheat emissions tests.
The latest case does not involve these so-called "defeat devices", but instead focuses on the development of state-of-the-art control systems that reduce smog-causing pollution, such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.
The Commission said the probe was working with evidence of meetings and collusion by a group it called the "circle of five": BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, in addition to VW units Audi and Porsche.
EU regulators working the investigation launched a series of raids a year ago in Germany.
Daimler and VW are widely reported to be putting themselves forward as whistle-blowers in the case, in order to win leniency with the EU authorities.
"If proven, this collusion may have denied consumers the opportunity to buy less polluting cars, despite the technology being available to the manufacturers," she added.
The probe lands three years to the day after shock revelations in the US that VW installed software in millions of its diesel vehicles around the world to cheat emissions tests.
The latest case does not involve these so-called "defeat devices", but instead focuses on the development of state-of-the-art control systems that reduce smog-causing pollution, such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter.
The Commission said the probe was working with evidence of meetings and collusion by a group it called the "circle of five": BMW, Daimler, Volkswagen, in addition to VW units Audi and Porsche.
EU regulators working the investigation launched a series of raids a year ago in Germany.
Daimler and VW are widely reported to be putting themselves forward as whistle-blowers in the case, in order to win leniency with the EU authorities.
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Apple iPhone XR : First Look
-
Wednesday 12 September , 2018
5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Apple iPhone's New Avatars XS And XS Max Are Here: Price, Details And More
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 Review: 2018 Honda Jazz First Drive
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple Watch Series 4: ECG Monitor, New Sizes, and a Huge New Screen
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Apple iPhone XR : First Look
Wednesday 12 September , 2018 5 Must-Have Biking Gears For An Urban Rider
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ekta Kapoor's Mother 'Uncomfortable' Associating Her Name With ALT Balaji's Adult Show XXX; Here's Why
- Bigg Boss 12: Here is What Shilpa Shinde Thinks About Anup Jalota-Jasleen Matharu's Affair
- Love Yatri: Can't Have Arpita on Set When I'm Doing Romantic Scene, Says Aayush Sharma
- Anurag Kashyap on Manmarziyaan Controversy: Don’t Make it Political Because It’s Not
- Vasu: Hong Kong Alert India to Potential Banana Peels on Road to World Cup
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...