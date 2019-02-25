English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

BMW Fined 8.5 Million Euros for Faulty Engine Software

The prosecutor's office said BMW was guilty of oversight lapses. BMW said it has accepted the findings of the Munich prosecutor.

Reuters

Updated:February 25, 2019, 5:02 PM IST
The logo of the German car maker BMW. (AFP Relaxnews)
Munich prosecutors fined BMW 8.5 million euros ($9.65 million) for administrative lapses after the German luxury carmaker installed the wrong engine management software into 7,965 vehicles, leading to higher emissions. The prosecutor's office said BMW was guilty of oversight lapses. BMW said it has accepted the findings of the Munich prosecutor. The engine management software resulted in different readings of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution levels between test bench and real-world emissions measurements, the prosecutor's office said in a statement earlier today.

Recently, Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes and Ferrari had to recall about 1.7 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly airbag inflators made by Takata Corp of Japan. The inflators can hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds more were injured. More recently, BMW had announced that X3 and X4 models with matching competition versions would join the M line-up with all-new, twin turbo-charged, straight-six petrol engines.

German carmakers Daimler and BMW had also recently unveiled a joint ride-hailing, parking and electric car charging business to compete with mobility services provided by Uber and other tech firms. The luxury car firms said they would invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to expand the joint venture, shifting beyond manufacturing and car sales towards pay-per-minute or pay-per-mile systems.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
