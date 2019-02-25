English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW Fined 8.5 Million Euros for Faulty Engine Software
The prosecutor's office said BMW was guilty of oversight lapses. BMW said it has accepted the findings of the Munich prosecutor.
The logo of the German car maker BMW. (AFP Relaxnews)
Loading...
Munich prosecutors fined BMW 8.5 million euros ($9.65 million) for administrative lapses after the German luxury carmaker installed the wrong engine management software into 7,965 vehicles, leading to higher emissions. The prosecutor's office said BMW was guilty of oversight lapses. BMW said it has accepted the findings of the Munich prosecutor. The engine management software resulted in different readings of nitrogen oxide (NOx) pollution levels between test bench and real-world emissions measurements, the prosecutor's office said in a statement earlier today.
Recently, Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes and Ferrari had to recall about 1.7 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly airbag inflators made by Takata Corp of Japan. The inflators can hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds more were injured. More recently, BMW had announced that X3 and X4 models with matching competition versions would join the M line-up with all-new, twin turbo-charged, straight-six petrol engines.
German carmakers Daimler and BMW had also recently unveiled a joint ride-hailing, parking and electric car charging business to compete with mobility services provided by Uber and other tech firms. The luxury car firms said they would invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to expand the joint venture, shifting beyond manufacturing and car sales towards pay-per-minute or pay-per-mile systems.
Recently, Subaru, Tesla, BMW, Volkswagen, Daimler Vans, Mercedes and Ferrari had to recall about 1.7 million vehicles to replace potentially deadly airbag inflators made by Takata Corp of Japan. The inflators can hurl shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds more were injured. More recently, BMW had announced that X3 and X4 models with matching competition versions would join the M line-up with all-new, twin turbo-charged, straight-six petrol engines.
German carmakers Daimler and BMW had also recently unveiled a joint ride-hailing, parking and electric car charging business to compete with mobility services provided by Uber and other tech firms. The luxury car firms said they would invest more than 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion) to expand the joint venture, shifting beyond manufacturing and car sales towards pay-per-minute or pay-per-mile systems.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Review: HP Spectre x360
-
Wednesday 13 February , 2019
Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
-
Friday 01 February , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
PUBG Mobile Zombie Mode Beta Gameplay
Thursday 14 February , 2019 New Ford Aspire Review: Better Value for Money Than Before
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Review: HP Spectre x360
Wednesday 13 February , 2019 Long Term Review: Datsun Redi-GO 1.0-Litre AMT
Friday 01 February , 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R First Drive Review: Bigger is Better
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Atom(ato) Bombs, Recipe Advice: Pakistani News Anchor's Rant Against India Goes Viral
- Rami Malek to Bradley Cooper: Here Are the Hits and Misses of Oscars 2019
- Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuaron Wins Best Director Academy Award for 'Roma'
- Oscars 2019: Rami Malek Wins Best Actor for Bohemian Rhapsody
- MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView With Five Rear Cameras Launched, All The Details
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results