BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS to Launch in India Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]

BMW is all set to launch its much-awaited BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in India today. The German automaker has already commenced the pre-bookings of both the motorcycles in the country. Unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2018, it is expected that the G 310 R will be priced around Rs 3 lakh while the G 310 GS is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh. BMW will launch both the bikes in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at the TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu.Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit with four valves and a DOHC cylinder head as seen on the TVS Apache RR 310. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS get tubular steel frames, five-spoke alloy wheels and ABS.