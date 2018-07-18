BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Live India Launch: Prices, Specs, Features and More

In a few moments from now, BMW will launch one of the most important launches in India of 2018. The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are manufactured in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. They will be the first product from the highly acclaimed German luxury car and bike manufacturer to be priced under Rs 4 lakh. Interestingly, while everyone was anticipating the bikes to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh, according to a report leaked prices the BMW G 310 R will be priced at Rs 2.75 lakh and G 310 GS will be priced at Rs 3.4 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2018, both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit and is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Here are the live updates from the launch event of the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS.





Jul 18, 2018 1:28 pm (IST) With the launch of the BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R, India will become the fourth country where BMW produces motorcycles at, after Germany, Thailand and Brazil.

Jul 18, 2018 1:18 pm (IST) BMW Motorrad is planning to launch new dealerships in Chandigarh, Indore and Hyderabad.

Jul 18, 2018 1:15 pm (IST) BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS will soon be available at BMW Motorrad dealerships in Pune, Kerala, Chennai, Ahemadabad, Bangalore and Delhi.

Jul 18, 2018 1:07 pm (IST) The launch of the BMW G 310 R and the G 310 GS is set to begin soon.

Jul 18, 2018 1:05 pm (IST) In the Indian market, the BMW G 310 R will compete against the likes of Apache RR 310, KTM Duke 390 and Benelli TNT 300.

Jul 18, 2018 12:52 pm (IST) BMW G 310 GS was recently spotted on the India roads for the first time on a flatbed pickup truck on Chennai-Bangalore highway.- Read the story here.

Jul 18, 2018 12:49 pm (IST) Here is how BMW G 310 GS looks like

Jul 18, 2018 12:45 pm (IST) BMW Motorrad will launch the G 310 R and the G 310 GS today in India and these will be the most accessible offerings in the German automaker's lineup.

Jul 18, 2018 12:39 pm (IST) Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS get tubular steel frames, five-spoke alloy wheels and ABS.

Jul 18, 2018 12:34 pm (IST) Here is what BMW G 310 R looks like.

Jul 18, 2018 12:26 pm (IST) BMW currently sells BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and BMW K 1600 B in India.

Jul 18, 2018 12:16 pm (IST) BMW already announced the pre-booking of the new BMW G 310 R and G 310 GS for an amount of Rs 50,000.