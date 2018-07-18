BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Live India Launch: Prices, Specs, Features and More
News18.com | July 18, 2018, 1:28 PM IST
In a few moments from now, BMW will launch one of the most important launches in India of 2018. The BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are manufactured in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. They will be the first product from the highly acclaimed German luxury car and bike manufacturer to be priced under Rs 4 lakh. Interestingly, while everyone was anticipating the bikes to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh to 4 lakh, according to a report leaked prices the BMW G 310 R will be priced at Rs 2.75 lakh and G 310 GS will be priced at Rs 3.4 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). Unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2018, both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit and is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Here are the live updates from the launch event of the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS.
With the launch of the BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R, India will become the fourth country where BMW produces motorcycles at, after Germany, Thailand and Brazil.