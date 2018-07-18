English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch, Starts at Rs 2.75 Lakh

The BMW G 310 R will be priced at Rs 2.75 lakh and G 310 GS will be priced at Rs 3.4 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

News18.com

Updated:July 18, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Prices Leaked Ahead of Launch, Starts at Rs 2.75 Lakh
BMW G 310 R. (Image: BMW)
BMW is all set to launch its much-awaited BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in India today. However, ahead of its launch, prices of both the motorcycles have been leaked online. The report suggests that the BMW G 310 R will be priced at Rs 2.75 lakh and G 310 GS will be priced at Rs 3.4 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). The German automaker has already commenced the pre-bookings of both the motorcycles in the country.

Unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2018, it was expected that the G 310 R will be priced around Rs 3 lakh while the G 310 GS is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh. BMW will launch both the bikes in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at the TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, a single-cylinder unit with four valves and a DOHC cylinder head as seen on the TVS Apache RR 310. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS get tubular steel frames, five-spoke alloy wheels and ABS.

Also Watch

| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs

Recommended For You

Photogallery