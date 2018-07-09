English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BMW G 310 R Gets New Colour Options Ahead of India Launch on July 18
The Strato blue metallic colour will no longer be available in the BMW G 310 R range.
BMW G 310 R in Racing Red paint finish. (Image: BMW)
BMW is all set to launch its much-awaited BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in India on July 18 and as a part of the 2019 update, BMW has introduced a new Racing Red paint finish in the G 310 R range. In the latest update, BMW G 310 R also gets HP Motorsport paint finish (Pearl white metallic with "HP" lettering). The Strato blue metallic colour will no longer be available and the Cosmic Black color is expected to be carried over. It likely that the new paint schemes will be available in India when the bike will be launched here this month.
Unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2018, both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit with four valves and a DOHC cylinder head as seen on the TVS Apache RR 310. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS gets tubular steel frames, five-spoke alloy wheels and ABS.
It is expected that the G 310 R will be priced around Rs 3 lakh while the G 310 GS is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh. BMW will launch both the bikes in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The BMW G 310 GS was recently spotted on the India roads for the first time on a flatbed pickup truck on Chennai-Bangalore highway.
BMW currently sells BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and BMW K 1600 B in India.
Also Watch
Unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2018, both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit with four valves and a DOHC cylinder head as seen on the TVS Apache RR 310. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS gets tubular steel frames, five-spoke alloy wheels and ABS.
It is expected that the G 310 R will be priced around Rs 3 lakh while the G 310 GS is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh. BMW will launch both the bikes in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu. The BMW G 310 GS was recently spotted on the India roads for the first time on a flatbed pickup truck on Chennai-Bangalore highway.
BMW currently sells BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and BMW K 1600 B in India.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
MS Dhoni Turns 37
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
-
Thursday 05 July , 2018
CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
MS Dhoni Turns 37
Friday 06 July , 2018 Between Brazil And Belgium, Who Will Make It To The Finals?
Thursday 05 July , 2018 CIMON : Meet the World's First AI Robot
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin, After Model and Singer Reunite
- MS Dhoni's Daughter Ziva Celebrates India's Victory Over England With a Dance
- Rupinder, Akashdeep Make Comebacks; Sardar Retains Place in Asian Games Squad
- This Selfie of Shah Rukh And Gauri Khan is Breaking the Internet
- Katrina Kaif Looks Sizzling Hot in Her Latest Instagram Photos; See Pics