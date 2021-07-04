BMW G 310 R Introduced With Updated Paint Options; Here's All You Need to Know

BMW Motorrad is launching new colour schemes for all its products. These colour schemes are meant to bring a whole new feel to make it more compelling for customers.One of the bestselling products of BMW is the G 310R, which is also getting its own colour launches, making it an even more desirable than before. The bike has been available in 3 colours, cosmic black, polar white, and style sport. The manufacturer will make the cosmic black paintwork even darker for the upgraded model. The blacked-out headlamp mask and topside panels of the new paint scheme will give the naked roadster a more aggressive and mature appearance.

BMW Motorrad will also replace the G 310 R's current Polar White colour with an upgraded version. The new colour scheme will have a highly appealing and young colour theme. It will be outfitted with red alloy wheels that complement the trellis structure. The blue and red decorations on the side panels, headlamp mask, fuel tank, and rear cowl add to the motorcycle's overall aesthetic attractiveness. The Style Passion Kyanite Blue Metallic will be the name of this new look for the bike.

There is still no word on when these colours will be introduced in the country but knowing that the G 310 R is one of the best-selling products in India for the company, we are hoping the new versions come fast.

The BMW G 310 R is presently priced at INR 2.5 lakh in India (ex-showroom). The motorbike gained numerous fascinating improvements in its BS6 upgrade, including a full-LED headlight and adjustable front brake and clutch levers. A ride-by-wire technology was also installed by BMW Motorrad for a more accurate and crisper throttle response.

A 313cc single-cylinder engine generates 34 horsepower at 9500 rpm and 28 Nm at 7500 rpm, fueling the BMW G 310 R with all the power that it needs. These statistics are adequate to propel the motorcycle from 0 to 50 km/h in 2.5 seconds and to reach a peak speed of 143 km/h. A 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch is paired with the engine.

