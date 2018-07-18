English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
BMW G 310 R Launched in India for Rs 2.99 Lakh, G 310 GS Priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh

BMW is offering an unlimited kilometer factory warranty for 3 years, that can be extended to 4 or 5 years.

July 18, 2018
BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Launched. (Image: Manav Sinha/ News18.com)
BMW Motorrad has finally launched its much-awaited BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS in India today, priced at Rs 2.99 Lakh and Rs 3.49 Lakh (both prices ex-showroom, Delhi). BMW is offering an unlimited kilometer warranty for 3 years, that can be extended to 4 or 5 years. BMW has launched both the bikes in collaboration with TVS and both the bikes will be produced at the TVS plant at Hosur, Tamil Nadu, making them the first Make-in-India BMW motorcycles.

The German automaker has already commenced the pre-bookings of both the motorcycles in the country. Unveiled in India at the Auto Expo 2018, it was expected that the G 310 R will be priced around Rs 3 lakh while the G 310 GS is expected to be priced around Rs 3.5 lakh and BMW has indeed kept the prices same as expected.

Check our live launch blog here!

Both the BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS are powered by 313cc, liquid-cooled, a single-cylinder unit with four valves and a DOHC cylinder head as seen on the TVS Apache RR 310. The engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox and produces 34hp of power and churns out 28 Nm of peak torque. Both BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS get tubular steel frames, five-spoke alloy wheels and ABS.

The BMW G 310 R will be available in 3 different colours - Style HP, Cosmic Black and newly introduced Racing Red. With the launch of the BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R, India has become the fourth country where BMW produces motorcycles at, after Germany, Thailand and Brazil.




BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS will soon be available at BMW Motorrad dealerships in Pune, Kerala, Chennai, Ahemadabad, Bangalore and Delhi. BMW Motorrad is planning to launch new dealerships in Chandigarh, Indore and Hyderabad.

In the Indian market, the BMW G 310 R will compete against the likes of Apache RR 310, KTM Duke 390 and Benelli TNT 300. BMW currently sells BMW S 1000 RR, BMW R 1200 GS, BMW F 750 GS, BMW F 850 GS, BMW R nineT, BMW R nineT Scrambler, BMW R nineT Racer and BMW K 1600 B in India.

