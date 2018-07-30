BMW G 310 R Vs KTM Duke 390 Spec Comparison: Prices, Images, Features and More

BMW G 310 R. (Image: BMW)

2017 KTM Duke 390. (Photo Courtesy: KTM)

BMW G 310 R (Image: BMW)

KTM Duke 390. (Image: KTM)

BMW G 310 R (Image: BMW)

KTM Duke 390 from the back. (Photo Courtesy: KTM)

With the launch of BMW G 310 R, competition on high-performance motorcycles has increased in the Indian market. With the G 310 R, there is now another option available for buyers who are looking for a bike that is powerful and won’t burn a hole in the pocket. KTM Duke 390 too has been a well sought after bike in this segment.Following is a comparison of the two bikes based on specifications and the features they offer:The new BMW G 310 R has a torsionally stiff, robust tubular steel frame in grid structure with bolt-on rear frame. The front wheel suspension is taken care of by a solid upside-down fork while at the rear there is an aluminium swinging arm in conjunction with a spring strut that is mounted on it directly. The motorcycle features a high-performance brake system with 2-channel Anti-lock Braking System (ABS). The standard multi-function instrument cluster has a large liquid crystal display that offers wide range of information.The Duke 390 comes with slipper clutch to prevent the locking of tyres during aggressive downshifts. There's a new suspension setup on board as well along with a bigger 320 mm front disc brake. The fuel tank has also increased to 13.4-litres from 11-litres as compared to the previous generation of the model. Other electronic aids include ride-by-wire and ABS as standard. The biggest attraction in terms of new features has to be the TFT colour display screen.The BMW G 310 R is powered by newly developed 313 cc water-cooled single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with four valves and two overhead camshafts together with electronic fuel injection. With an output of 25 kW (34 hp) at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 28 Nm at 7,500 rpm, the engine has backward-tilted cylinder in open-deck design with the cylinder head turned by 180 degrees, making it possible to position the intake tract at the front, viewed in the direction of travel. The motorcycles accelerate from 0 – 50 km/hr in just 2.5 seconds and achieve a top speed of 143 km/hr.At the heart of this beast lies a 373cc single-cylinder engine that delivers 43 horsepower and 37 Nm of torque, which comes mated to a 6-speed transmission. The bike can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h speed in just 5.5 seconds and can attain a top speed of 160 km/h.The BMW G 310 R embodies the pure essence of a BMW roadster. The striking headlamp, muscular fuel tank and characteristic roadster proportions of the front and rear give it a mature presence on the road. Compact proportions and a short wheelbase promise fast changes of direction, while the high rear conveys a lightness suggestive of the bike's sporty genes.The latest Duke 390 sports similar design language to the one followed by its eldest sibling – the SuperDuke. This includes (even) sharper styling with an aggressive-looking split headlamp, which clearly steals the show. The bike also gets beefier exhaust which is side mounted, instead of an underbelly exhaust like the one on the previous model. It has gained a bit of weight too as it now weighs 10 kilos heavier at 149 kilos (dry).We will bring a full comparison between BMW G 310 R and KTM Duke 390. Keep watching this space for more updates.