BMW G 310 RR, Based on TVS Apache RR 310, To Launch in India on July 15

BMW Motorrad is all set to launch a new motorcycle in the country and will unveil it on July 15. According to the teaser, the bike is expected to be the iteration of the TVS Apache RR 310. The BMW-TVS partnership has churned out some very successful entry-level motorcycles such as G 310 R and G 310 GS. The latest teaser confirms that the next product coming out of this partnership is to be based on the TVS Apache RR 310. The bike, donned in the Motorrad colours, will be called the G 310 RR.

Take a look at the teaser here:

Although the exact details are still behind the curtains, the BMW entry-level bike based on Apache RR 310 will mirror a set of specifications similar to the existing 310 range. As a result, the bike is expected to have a 312-cc liquid-cooled-single-cylinder engine that is able to produce a peak torque of 27.3Nm at 7,700 rpm, and maximum power of 34hp at 9,700 rpm. If the bike has the engine specification similar to the 310 range, then the BMW’s latest motorcycle can zoom from 0-100 km/h in just 7.17 seconds.

Coming to the list of features, the new BMW bike should get a 5-inch TFT display supported by Bluetooth. In addition, the bike is expected to have riding modes – Rain, Sport, Urban, Track – similar to that of the Apache RR 310.

Anyway, the exact specification and features of the bike will only come to light on July 15. As far as prices are concerned, the bike is expected to hover around the price range, in which, the existing BMW G 310 R and the Apache RR 310 are offered. The current price of both bikes is Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom price).

