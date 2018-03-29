English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
BMW Group India Celebrates the 11th Anniversary of Plant Chennai, Launches 'Skill Next' Initiative
365 BMW Engines and Transmissions to be provided to leading engineering and technical institutes across every state and union territory in India.
Sachin Tendulkar at the launch of SKILL NEXT. (Image: BMW)
BMW Group Plant Chennai celebrated its 11th anniversary today at a memorable event. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and students from the College of Engineering of Anna University, launched “Skill Next”, a technical skilling initiative. Together, they assembled a BMW engine and transmission at the main assembly line of BMW Group Plant Chennai to commemorate the beginning of the project.
Through the initiative, 365 BMW engine and transmission units will be provided for learning purposes to engineering and technical institutes at no cost. “Skill Next” will present an opportunity for engineering and technical students to get hands-on training on advanced technologies of BMW engine and transmission. BMW Group India will also deliver the engine and transmission units to campuses of engineering colleges / Industrial Training Institutes / polytechnics at no cost by end of 2018.
The handover of demonstration units will be done on a first-come-first-serve basis after due undertakings are submitted by the institutes. The undertakings will ensure that the engine and transmission units are used inside the laboratories on campuses of the institutes for learning purposes only.
Mr. Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The luxury automotive segment in India has witnessed tremendous growth in the last decade and with the growing number of cars on road, there is a high requirement of good technical talent in the industry. ‘Skill Next’, will strongly promote the development of technical competencies in students across the country by enhancing their practical knowledge of advanced automotive technology. This initiative will also contribute in increasing the availability of skilled technical staff required at automotive dealerships in India.”
The state-of-the-art engineering unit, including the BMW TwinPower Turbo in-line 4-cylinder diesel engine and the BMW eight-speed steptronic automatic transmission, will serve as a valuable learning tool for students. Since 2007, this engine has proved its mark in India by powering close to 50,000 units delivered to customers.
The engine presently powers six cars locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai – BMW 3 Series (320d), BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo (320d GT), BMW 5 Series (520d), BMW X1 (xDrive 20d), BMW X3 (xDrive 20d) and the upcoming MINI Countryman Cooper D. The BMW eight-speed steptronic automatic transmission is presently featured in five cars locally-produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai – BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW X1 and BMW X3.
Post-handover, a ‘Train the Trainer’ module will be devised for institutes where 40 Aftersales Master Technicians will conduct extensive workshops at BMW dealerships in more than 20 cities. The module has been devised by professional trainers from BMW Group India Training Centre and BMW Group Plant Chennai. The workshops will be a combination of classroom sessions and hands-on practical sessions using detailed training materials.
The students from College of Engineering, Anna University and Mr. Sachin Tendulkar assembled the BMW TwinPower Turbo in-line 4-cylinder diesel engine with the eight-speed steptronic automatic transmission for a BMW X3 being locally-produced at the main assembly line of BMW Group Plant Chennai.
Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sachin Tendulkar said, “I strongly feel that initiatives like “Skill Next” will promote development of automotive engineering skills in our country. It is an opportunity for technical students in every state and union territory to get directly trained on BMW engine and transmission. I could have never played cricket by just reading about it, I had to be hands-on with the game. Similarly, “Skill Next” will make it easier for the students to understand automotive technology through first-hand experience.”
-
