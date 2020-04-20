AUTO

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaPositive
News18 »
1-MIN READ

BMW Group India CEO and President Rudratej Singh Passes Away

Rudratej Singh. (Image source: Twitter/Rudratej Singh)

Rudratej Singh. (Image source: Twitter/Rudratej Singh)

Rudratej 'Rudy' Singh has over 25 years of experience in automotive as well as non-automotive industries.

Share this:

BMW Group India, CEO and President Rudratej Singh passed away today following a cardiac arrest. Singh had taken charge at BMW Group India on August 1 last year.

This the second demise of a high ranking executive at the German company this month after its Sales Director Mihir Dayal passed away at the age of 40 after a battle with cancer.

Prior to taking charge at BMW, Rudratej Singh was the Global President at Chennai-based Royal Enfield. With experience of over 25 years, Singh held multiple leadership roles both in the automotive as well as non-automotive industries. Prior to RE, he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years. He had joined Unilever as Area Sales Manager of West UP zone in 1998 from where he rose to become the Vice President of the South Asia region in October 2012.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    14,255

    +960*  

  • Total Confirmed

    17,656

    +1,540*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    2,842

    +540*  

  • Total DEATHS

    559

    +40*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 20 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,617,213

    +43,620*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,416,135

    +86,596*

  • Cured/Discharged

    632,983

    +37,754*  

  • Total DEATHS

    165,939

    +5,222*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres