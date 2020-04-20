BMW Group India CEO and President Rudratej Singh Passes Away

BMW Group India, CEO and President Rudratej Singh passed away today following a cardiac arrest. Singh had taken charge at BMW Group India on August 1 last year.

This the second demise of a high ranking executive at the German company this month after its Sales Director Mihir Dayal passed away at the age of 40 after a battle with cancer.

Prior to taking charge at BMW, Rudratej Singh was the Global President at Chennai-based Royal Enfield. With experience of over 25 years, Singh held multiple leadership roles both in the automotive as well as non-automotive industries. Prior to RE, he worked with Unilever in India and international markets for over 16 years. He had joined Unilever as Area Sales Manager of West UP zone in 1998 from where he rose to become the Vice President of the South Asia region in October 2012.

