BMW Group India Launches Two Dealerships in Thiruvananthapuram, including Motorrad Division

BMW Group India has announced the launch of the BMW Facility NEXT in Thiruvananthapuram. EVM Autokraft now represents BMW and BMW Motorrad in the largest sales and service facility in Thiruvananthapuram. Based on the latest BMW Facility NEXT framework, the new facility showcases the range of both BMW cars and BMW Motorrad motorcycles. The showroom is located at Survey No.947, Kadakampilly village. Karikkamuri, Vangiyoor, Triruvanathapuram whereas the service facility is situated at Plot No. 39, Kochuveli Industrial Area, Kochuveli, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said, “BMW Group India has set a decisive course by establishing state-of-the-art dealerships facilities with customer centricity at its core philosophy. We have significantly strengthened our dealer network in 2020 by launching 10 ultra-modern dealership facilities across established and emerging markets in India. EVM Autokraft has been a trusted BMW partner and today we have strengthened our relationship further with the inauguration of the largest BMW Facility NEXT framework based dealership in Thiruvananthapuram. This is a reflection of our commitment to serving our discerning customers in one of the fastest emerging markets in Kerala. The unison of BMW and BMW Motorrad offers a comprehensive brand experience to our customers and prospects under one roof.”

The showroom is spread over a total area of 14,000 sq. ft and displays five BMW cars, along with a three-car display for BMW Premium Selection, an Experience Zone featuring Virtual Reality to bring customers face-to-face with the latest updates on the BMW product range. An interactive Virtual Product Presentation displayed on a large screen along with a car configurator helps customers to evaluate and select their car as per their choice.

The BMW Motorrad section exclusively displays six motorcycles along with the latest lifestyle and accessories collection.

The workshop across 21000 sq. ft comprises of five mechanical service bays, four paint, and body shop bays. The company claims that is well-appointed with the latest equipment, BMW Lifestyle, and accessories. Existing BMW customers can book vehicle service online as per their preferred date and time, details of service required along with pick-up and drop details. Service cost estimates details are sent for approval using BMW Smart Video. The facility also offers BMW Smart Repair service for quick repairs. The entire aftersales service staff has undergone rigorous training and certified at BMW Group India’s Training Centre in Gurugram.

Customers can also explore the entire BMW Premium Selection - the range of pre-owned BMW vehicles that are selected and examined for quality. Every vehicle comes with a full, detailed history of servicing, maintenance and repairs. With the Virtual Product Presentation (VPP), customers can easily check current vehicle stock, obtain all information such as current mileage, retail price, car specifications and dealer contact data. Additionally, the interface offers visitors a range of search functionalities to select their favourite vehicle.

Also Watch:

The latest range of BMW Lifestyle Collection includes numerous products and styles such as the new BMW M Collection, BMW Motorsport Heritage Collection, BMW i Collection, BMW Golfsport Collection, Montblanc for BMW Special Edition, BMW Bike Collection and the BMW Iconic Collection. The latest range of BMW Motorrad Lifestyle Collection features Ride, Style, Vintage and Pro-Race Suit collections. The accessories include a comprehensive range of original parts and equipment.

Attractive financial solutions are also offered through BMW India Financial Services. Customers can avail finance and insurance options on the entire range of BMW and BMW Motorrad products. The automaker also says that customized and flexible financial solutions can be further designed as per individual requirements.