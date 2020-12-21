BMW Group India to Hike Prices across Portfolio by up to 2 Percent in India from January 4

BMW Group India has announced that it will introduce the revised 2021 pricing for all BMW and MINI models across India effective from January 4, 2021. According to a statement released by the German automaker, the prices will increase by up to 2% across the portfolio.

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “In an unprecedented year, BMW Group India has been focused on providing best-in-class products and unparalleled services to its esteemed clientele. From 4 January 2021, BMW Group India will introduce the new pricing for BMW and MINI portfolio, increasing the prices marginally by up to 2% to offset the increasing input costs. This will ensure that customer satisfaction, dealer profitability and sustainable growth, which are fundamentals of a successful business, remain strong. BMW Group India will continue to set uncompromising standards in the luxury auto industry and create customer delight.”

The range of locally produced cars in India include the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe, BMW 3 Series, BMW 3 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 5 Series, BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, BMW 7 Series, BMW X1, BMW X3, BMW X4, BMW X5, BMW X7 and MINI Countryman.

BMW dealerships also have the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe, BMW X6, BMW Z4, BMW M2 Competition, BMW M5 Competition, BMW M8 Coupe, BMW X3 M and BMW X5 M which are available in the country as completely built-up units (CBU). MINI dealerships sell the MINI 3-door, MINI 5-door, MINI Convertible, MINI Clubman and MINI John Cooper Works Hatch as completely built-up units (CBU) in India.